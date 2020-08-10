Anupam Kher Pens Appreciation Post For Satish Kaushik As He Completes 41 Yrs In Industry

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik took a stroll down the memory lane and recalled the iconic day he came to the city of dreams- Mumbai - to become an actor. With over four decades in the Hindi film industry, the legendary actor has indeed made a mark for himself and entertained the audience with some of the most memorable roles he played. To mark the special day, Satish shared a monochromatic throwback picture, in which he can be seen at a railway station with a bag on his shoulder and a suitcase kept on the platform. His best friend from the industry, Anupam Kher was the first one to congratulate Satish with a beautiful message.

Anupam Kher appreciates Satish Kaushik's journey in Bollywood

Anupam shared the appreciation post on Twitter while extending wishes for the 41st anniversary of Satish Kaushik of coming to Mumbai. In the post, the Naam Shabana actor wrote that his rising graph must have given hope to thousands of people. Further, Anupam wrote that he has really worked hard and reached a position that he is today. At last, Anupam wrote that the party has just started.

Dearest @satishkaushik2! Happy 41st anniversary of coming to #Mumbai! Your rising graph here must have given hope to thousands of people. You really worked hard and reached a position that you are in today. Congratulations and well done. Abhi to party shuru hui hai. Jai Ho!👍😍 https://t.co/YY3xvjKI09 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 10, 2020

Touched by the beautiful words of his friend, Satish could not control his emotions and replied on the wishes sent by Anupam. He wrote that Anupam Kher was one of the persons who was an integral part of this journey. He wrote that though he has accomplished 41 years in Mumbai, however, he is celebrating 45 years of friendship with him and is still counting on the number of years of being together with him.

Dearest Khersaab @AnupamPKher u r an integral part of this journey . 41 yrs in mumbai but 45 years with u and still counting . Let’s enjoy the party . Vow 👏👏👏🤗😍 https://t.co/AFfKfF8KRF — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) August 10, 2020

In the post shared by Satish Kaushik over the milestone, he thanked his family, friends, and colleagues for giving him more than he dreamt. He wrote that he came to Mumbai to become an actor on the 9th of August 1979 by Paschim Express. 10th Aug was the first morning in Mumbai. Satish further explained his lofe in Mumbai and wrote that the city gave him work, friends, wife, kids, home, love, warmth, and what not which e has never imagined in his life.

