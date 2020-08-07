Anupam Kher's Favourite Spoof Of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Has Himachali Touch; Watch

On Thursday, August 6, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his social media feed and shared his favourite spoof from his film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Stating the reason behind it, Anupam Kher wrote, "Of all the spoofs made on this famous song from our movie #HumAapkeHaiKaun I love this the most.

It is a Himachali Folk song and dance form most probably called #Naati (à¤¨à¤¾à¤Ÿà¥€). Enjoy and have fun (sic)", in the caption. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun spoof video featured the scene from song Aaj Hamarey Dil Mein, starring Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath along with Anupam Kher and the lead cast of the film. Scroll below to have a look.

Anupam Kher's favourite spoof on song 'Aaj Humare Dil Mein'

Talking about the video, it managed to bag more than 42,000 views within a few hours and is still counting. Many Instagram users flooded the comments section with laughing and red-heart emoticons while a section of fans praised Anupam Kher's performance in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. A user wrote, "N your are adding char chand to this video Sir". Meanwhile, another user's comments read, "In any way it can't be recognized as dubbed loved it".

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Interestingly, Hum Aapke Hain Koun clocked 26 on August 5, 2020. Celebrating the milestone, lead actor Madhuri Dixit shared a 'then and now' picture, which also featured Salman Khan. Reportedly, the Sooraj Barjatya directorial was the first film in Bollywood which managed to collect â‚¹100 crores at the BO. The iconic hit film was reportedly a modern take on the 1982 released film Nadiya Ke Paar. Moreover, the flick won 13 Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Female Actor.

READ | Anupam Kher & Manoj Bajpayee Pay Respects To Ebrahim Alkazi, Share Heartfelt Tributes

Although the film released in the 1990s, numerous memes and spoof videos always managed to grab the attention of millennials. There are plenty of spoof videos available on the internet, which have given a good laugh. Scroll to check out some funny Hum Aapke Hain Koun spoof videos surfing online.

READ | Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Anupam Kher On Bhoomi Pujan & More

READ | Anupam Kher Gets Nostalgic As He Shares Memories Of College And Friend Shubhra

Anupam Kher movies

Talking about the professional front, Anupam was last seen in an action-thriller flick, One Day: Justice Delivered. The film was also featured Esha Gupta. The Ashok Nanda directorial was released in July 2019.

READ | 'Sushant's Family Deserves To Know The Truth': Anupam Kher Breaks Silence In A 2-min Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.