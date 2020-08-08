Anupam Kher Says "even Screams Sound Silent" As He Poses For Workout Picture

Anupam Kher posted a picture of himself in his workout attire in a rather rugged fashion. The veteran actor is known to keep himself quite fit and healthy over the years. Anupam Kher is no stranger to workouts and often posts his workouts and especially yoga routines online.

In the recent picture that he shared, Anupam Kher can be seen having an intense workout moment as he got candidly clicked. The monochrome filter adds a certain drama to the picture and thus makes it look even more appealing to watch. The picture he shared was accompanied by an amazing quote which was quite motivational in nature.

Anupam Kher poses for a fierce workout picture with a thought-provoking caption

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a picture of himself in workout joggers along with a tank top. The actor’s gym equipment can be visible in the background and thus one would assume that the actor just completed his workout set.

As the camera tried to capture him, Anupam Kher can be seen screaming. The actor looked intense and caught up in the moment when the picture was clicked. Often during workouts, one tends to yell or rather scream when the workouts get intense. Thus assuming the same, Anupam Kher too seemingly had a good and productive workout session due to which he let out his roar.

The actor in the process also managed to flex his arms which looked significantly toned and in shape. Anupam Kher also added a caption to the image and thus motived his fans furthermore. The actor wrote that in an endless silence even one’s screams can be silent. The caption seemed to be a quote from a poem by Devan Stojanovic, a Serbian poet, and writer.

The actor ended the caption with a hashtag that read “Speak Up”. Fans marvelled at the dedication of the actor and praised him for his commitment to fitness at his age. They applauded him in the comments section and even called him an inspiration for many to look up to.

