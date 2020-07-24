Dil Bechara Release: Fans Trend #DilBecharaDay On Twitter Prior To Its Premiere

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara will premier on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar at 7:30 pm. Ahead of the movie's release, fans have already started trending #DilBecharaDay on Twitter. The social media platform has seen a huge surge in the hashtag, as fans and admirers of the late actors are seen urging everyone to watch the movie so that it breaks all existing records of the most-watched movie on an OTT platform. Take a look at all the tweets

DilBecharaDay is now trending

DilBecharaDay is now trending on the third spot in India on Twitter with almost 6044 tweets till now. The majority of the tweets are fans urging others to stream the movie as soon as it goes live. Mentions of the movie and of the late actor are also rising on Twitter.

Even Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about the movie with the hashtag. The actor has asked everyone to watch the movie online and make it one of the most-watched movies on OTT platform. She wrote - #SushantSinghRajput's starrer Most Awaited Movie (#) DilBechara is releasing today. Requesting everyone to watch this movie and make this movie most-watched movie on hotstar. show your love and respect for SSR. (#) DilBecharaDay. Take a look at her tweet:

#SushantSinghRajput's starrer Most Awaited Movie #DilBechara is releasing today. Requesting everyone to watch this movie and make this movie most watched movie on hotstar. show your love and respect for SSR.

#DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/J17JuaZ96l — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaOffical) July 24, 2020

Fans have also tweeted similar things. One fan wrote - Today, for the last time, we will witness Sushant Singh Rajput spreading his magic on screen with his wonderful performance. Love you and miss you SSR. Take a look at the tweets:

Today, for the last time, we will witness Sushant Singh Rajput spreading his magic on screen with his wonderful performance. Love you and miss you SSR. @CastingChhabra @MukeshChhabraCC @sanjanasanghi96 @swastika24 #DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/9VqiXysxyO — Ritu Jain (@ritujai99446368) July 24, 2020

I read book and its amezing and emotional. Now i am very exited for this movie releasing on today 7:30 pm at @disneyplus hotstar #DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/xitP9Wwma0 — Anuj dwiwedi (@anujdub32754632) July 24, 2020

#DilBecharaDay To the Sunshine., To the proton (always +ve),to the inspiration of everyone's life SSR...We will make this the most memorable one!!



Premiering today @DisneyPlusHS Time- 7:30pm IST.. let's Just show everyone that how much we Love our SSR pic.twitter.com/g4vu4fKUKG — Akanksha jha (@Akanksh66792121) July 24, 2020

#DilBecharaDay

Date:24/07/2020

This date should be Remembered as the record breaking day for our star #SushantSingRajput

Today @DisneyplusHSVIP don't miss at 7:30pm IST.... subscribers & non subscribers both can watch...

Watch it & bring it in trending on Disney+ hotstar pic.twitter.com/GydURtUl9r — Awkward_guy (@PranithShetty16) July 24, 2020

For Sushant ...Dil Bechara ..the music/ singing is amazing too..#DilBecharaDay https://t.co/XrndGkRNIt — Jennie Sakamoto (@JennieSakamoto) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara - A musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

A few days earlier, all the playback singers from the movie Dil Bechara came together in a single video and paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Singers like A.R. Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Hriday Gattani, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, and many others were seen performing in the video uploaded by Sony Music India's YouTube Channel. Take a look

Dil Bechara is a movie that is based on the very famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green. This movie will see Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role and will also mark the last movie to feature Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara will be available for streaming from today on Disney+Hotstar for subscribers and non-subscribers.

