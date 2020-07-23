'Dil Bechara' Actor Sahil Vaid Reveals Why He Has Dedicated The Film To His Meena Bua

Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's book titled The Fault in Our Stars. The movie is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 where the viewers can watch the film for free, even without a subscription. The songs of the film are composed by AR Rahman and have been picking rave reviews from the listener. The movie is the last film of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara cast includes Sanjana Sanghi, alongside Sahil Vaid, Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji and Javed Jaffrey among many others.

Dil Bechara actor Sahil Vaid's statement on the film

Sahil Vaid who has paved a way in the viewer's heart with roles like that of a loyal friend in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania along with his role of a Faizabadi citizen in Bankchor, is now all geared up with a list of movies in the upcoming days. Sahil Vaid's movies that are slated to release include movies like Dil Bechara, Coolie no 01, Shershah to name a few. While talking about his role in Dil Bechara, Sahil said in a statement about why he dedicated this movie to his aunt.

“When I found out Mukesh wanted me to be a part of the film, I instantly in my heart dedicated the film to Meena bua”

He added that his bua whose actual name is General Meena Datta, was posted in the army postal services lost her life to cancer a couple of months before Sahil got the part in Dil Bechara. He mentioned that he looked up to his bua in every aspect of his life and she was the reason why he had great respect for women, the army and the value of education in a person's life. He said that she immensely supported him when he wanted to try his luck in the film industry. That is why Sahil instantly dedicated his participation in Dil Bechara to his late aunt when he got a call from Mukesh Chabra. Along with her, he also dedicated the film to his friend who has cancer, aspiring actor Akanksha Shivhare.

Dil Bechara's release date

The movie has gained a lot of buzz being late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film as well as Sanjana Sanghi's full-fledged debut as well. Sanjana Sanghi has played many minor roles in movies before her debut as the lead in Dil Bechara. She was seen as Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister, Mandy, in the film Rockstar. She was also seen in films like Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.

