'Dil Bechara' Release Time: Is Dil Bechara Free To Watch On Hotstar?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is all set for a digital release on Friday, July 24, 2020. Dil Bechara has become the most awaited film of the year. The love story is based on American Writer John Green’s wildly popular novel, The Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the debut of the 23-year-old Indian actor and model, Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role. It is also late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film. Read on to find Dil Bechara release time.

What is Dil Bechara Release Time?

Dil Bechara will make its digital release on July 24, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. IST. The coming of age romantic drama will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. While the movie's release date was already known, the Dil Bechara release time was announced by its maker’s on Wednesday, July 22. The film’s director Mukesh Chhabra took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of the upcoming movie’s poster, which also mentioned the film’s release time.

Is Dil Bechara free on Hotstar?

Sanjana Sanghi, the lead female actor in Dil Bechara, took to her Instagram handle and Thursday to announce that the film will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and will be free for viewers in India, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The actor also mentioned in the caption that the film will be free for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the platform.

In an earlier interview given to a popular news portal, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra said that Sushant was aware of the film's direct-to-digital release. The director also added that the actor was happy about it. In an interview with a well-known news portal, Mukesh claimed that it was difficult for him to get Dil Bechara ready for release following Sushant’s death.

The director mentioned that, he was in the middle of finishing the film for release and was working on the trailer. He claimed that looking at Sushant every day while working on the final edits of the film was very difficult. The debutant director claimed that his feelings are very hazy at the moment. He also added that he didn’t know what to feel, happy or sad. Finally, Mukesh Chhabra mentioned that the meaning of Dil Bechara changed for him since Sushant’s death.

Dil Bechara: More about the film

Dil Bechara follows the story of Kizie Basu, a teenager who is fighting thyroid cancer when she meets Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny. Manny, played by Sushant, has previously suffered from osteosarcoma and is in remission. Kizie, played by Sanjana Sanghi, initially distances herself from Manny as she finds him insufferable, but they bond over movies and music and eventually fall in love. When Kizie's health deteriorates, she and Manny go to Paris to fulfil her last wish of visiting the beautiful European city. According to the reports by a media portal, before Mukesh Chhabra became a director, Sushant Singh Rajput had promised to be a part of the film that Mukesh would decide to make his directorial debut with.

