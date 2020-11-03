Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Note For Ruth Young & Lisa Wright To Acknowledge Their Support

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is known to portray each role with utmost ease has created his name, not in the Indian cinema but has become Internationally renowned as well. The actor who recently reached New York to commence the shooting of his series New Amsterdam penned a note for his managers Ruth Young and Lisa Wright whom he mentioned as the two “dynamic ladies” who manage his work outside India. Apart from the post, the actor shared two different pictures where he can be seen posing with the two women.

Anupam Kher pens appreciation post for his managers

The senior actor shared the post on Instagram and thanked the two women for their constant support behind his back. Anupam started the post and wrote that he is fortunate to have the two ladies as his agent. He further narrated the time when he met Ruth Young and wrote, “I met her Ruth Young during the shoot of Bend It Like Beckham and she was gracious enough to be my agent.” Followed by this, he explained the time when he met Lisa Wright. “And it was during the shoot of Silver Linings Playbook that Lisa Wright agreed to be my manager.” Anupam later called him his “strength and support system.” At last, he concluded the post and wrote, “I just felt like acknowledging their support and contribution in my growth as an artist in this part of the world. Thank you Ruth and Lisa for being there.”

On reading the heartwarming post written by the Baby actor, Lisa Wright was the first one to comment and thanked the actor for being so generous. Lisa wrote, “Thank you for this beautiful post. You are an incredible person and an incredible actor. I’m so thankful we met that day and started to work together. Big things ahead and so many more memories to create!”

Anupam Kher is one of the finest actors who manage to maintain a balance between his projects abroad as well as in India. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming film The Last Show in Bhopal before flying to New York to start for his next. The actor finished the shooting with his co-actor and friend Satish Kaushik which is eyeing a next year's release.

