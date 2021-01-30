Bollywood celebs join Anupam Kher's 'Are You Fine?' challenge; spread positivity message

In an important initiative, Anupam Kher sent a message of positivity with his ‘Are You Fine?’ challenge. The initiative got amplified further as celebrities of the film industry joined in good numbers. Sharing pictures, some of them making interesting faces, they spread smiles amid the challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Anupam Kher Launches 'AntarAKt', A Life-altering Initiative; Actor Shares Video

Bollywood joins Anupam Kher’s ‘Are You Fine’ challenge

Anupam Kher made some funny faces and tagged some celebrities of the film asking if his pictures made them smile, adding ‘Are you fine?’ The veteran urged his friends to follow suit and similarly tag three more friends to spread the word.

Dearest @Riteishd @ashokepandit @soundarya_20 Hope these funny pictures of mine made you smile. The idea is to ask you #AreYouFine? Now please post a funny pic and tag your three friends to ask them if they are fine!! Jai Ho! 🙏😍 #AreYouFineChallenge @antarAKtnow pic.twitter.com/sS4PesoS5g — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 29, 2021

Anupam Kher Shares Secret To A Peaceful Life, Posts New Pictures

Arshad Warsi, Satish Kaushik, Ashish Chowdhry, Ashoke Pandit, Soundarya Sharma, who joined the bandwagon.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dear@Neenagupta001⁩ ⁦@Gajjarmonal⁩ ⁦@TripathiiPankaj⁩ Hope these funny pictures of mine made u smile.Idea is 2 ask u #AreYouFine?Now pl post a funny pic & tag ur 3 frnds 2ask them if they r fine!#AreYouFineChallenge ⁦@antarAKtnow⁩ thx ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ pic.twitter.com/4hSp6LEthl — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) January 29, 2021

Yes @AnupamPKher sir, I’m absolutely Fine! Thank you for tagging me in #AreYouFinechallenge 😇🙌🏼 here I invite all my friends over here ask n tag how they are! https://t.co/wV4mYnc2ky pic.twitter.com/NqD2aHFhpC — Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) January 29, 2021

Hahaha lil’ Auggy and me dived into the #AreYouFineChallenge challenge by the ever sweet and funny @AnupamPKher together!!🤪😂

Passin it over to my fave/funny men @hvgoenka @ManishPaul03 and @satishacharya https://t.co/kWET3S3zMR pic.twitter.com/vkEtpbPeBH — ASHISH CHOWDHRY (@AshishChowdhry) January 29, 2021

Dearest @soniiannup @iaashkagoradia @kaur_achint Hope these funny pictures of mine made you smile. The idea is to ask you #AreYouFine? Now please post a funny pic and tag your three friends to ask them if they are fine!! Jai Ho! 🙏😍 #AreYouFineChallenge @antarAKtnow pic.twitter.com/ZZpXVyI0xT — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 29, 2021

Anupam Kher's initiative

Anupam Kher had announced his initiative named 'AntarAKt' to help people discover their 'best version' a few days ago in a video.

He was heard saying, "Are you fine? Friends, in the year 2020, all of us have seen several ups and downs in our life. Probably more downs than ups. All of us found or lost something."

"All of us experienced the finer nuances, the complex nature of life, in one way or the other. In 2020, something within all of us has changed — If it's a 'perception' or a 'fact' that depends on how you see it. But, all of us would acknowledge one reality that 'Human relationships' are more important than 'materialistic' things."

READ: Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut Pen Special Post On Himachal's Golden Jubilee Statehood Day

READ: 'Hum' Completes 30 Years; Anupam Kher Says 'will Always Remain My Favourite Film'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.