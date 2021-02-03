'Bless Her': Anupam Kher Teases Mother For Her English, Shares Hilarious Video

Actor Anupam Kher’s interesting videos with his mother Dulari have been one of the major attractions for his fans on social media. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video of his mother while teasing her over speaking in English. Through the video, the actor also tried to show the game where he tried to confuse his mother over two words “adjust and digest.”

Anupam Kher shares mother Dulari's video

The video started with Anupam praising her mother who is looking beautiful in a red saree. He further asks Dulari whether she known how to speak in English to which she says “No.” Sharing her thoughts on the same, Dulari said, “I don’t know how to speak in English. I used to play with the boys during my childhood and did not pay much attention to studies.” Further, Dulari also showed her finger that was injured during her childhood by her brother. “This was the finger that eventually got ruptured after my brother tried to beat me up and later he got a lot of scolding from the parents for doing so.”

Read: Anupam Kher Feeling 'amazing' As His Latest Book Is A Bestseller At Airport Bookstore

Read: 'It Was So Wonderful': Anupam Kher Spends 'quality Time' With Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Followed by this, Dulari fumes at Anupam for using his mobile phone while he pays his visit. “Why do you use your mobile phone and record video when you come here,” says an angry Duklari to which Anupam responds and expresses the amount of love she is receiving from the fans who try to connect with her thinking and innocence.

The video takes a hilarious turn when Anupam comments on his brother Raju’s tea-drinking habits during late hours of the day which got defended by his mother. Getting confused between “digest and adjust” Dulari says, “Raju works really hard and so he gets hungry while coming home and hence he is unable to adjust.” Laughing and correcting Dulari, Anupam says, “Its digest Dulari not adjust.”

While captioning the video. He wrote, “Mom, English, digest and adjust. Mom gets easily teased some days. She almost snatched my phone when I corrected her that it is digest not adjust to what my brother was trying to say. And she was also defending my brother having tea at 8:30 in the evening. Plus other stories! Bless her!”

Read: Bollywood Celebs Join Anupam Kher's 'Are You Fine?' Challenge; Spread Positivity Message

Read: Union Ministers Launch Anupam Kher's Book; Smriti Irani Praises Actor, Misses #DulariRocks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.