Anupam Kher Presents His New Book "Your Best Day Is Today"; Shares Launch Date

Anupam Kher recently presented his new book toi two of his family doctors. The actor showed great admiration for the medical personnel and praised them for their services during the COVID-19 crisis. The actor also announced the launch date for his book which is titled Your Best Day is Today. Fans were delighted with this new post and wished the actor the and also extended greetings.

Anupam Kher presents his new book "Your Best Day Is Today"

The new book was unveiled on Anupam Kher's Instagram where he posted two pictures posing alongside two doctors whom the actor admired. Anupam Kher posed with the book where he featured on the cover. The doctors too seemed delighted to be a part of the book presentation. The caption of Anupam Kher's Instagram post hinted that the book will be available on December 5. Anupam Kher shared a number of videos and motivational sketches during the lockdown and kept his followers entertained, therefore fans are excited for the book.

The actor in his caption mentioned that he is quite delighted to present his book to two wonderful doctors. He named the doctors as Dr Pardiwala and Dr Sumit Singhania. Further, Anupam Kher wrote that both doctors have helped him tremendously during the pandemic. He wrote that they have had a significant role in the well-being of his family. Thus he chose to present his book to the two esteemed doctors whom he admires. He then proceeded to call the doctors heroes of the pandemic who relentlessly worked for the betterment of people. The actor then ended his caption by revealing the date when the book will be out for sale. He then used the hashtag Self Help and Life Lessons to hint at what one could expect from the book that will be launched on December 5 this year. Fans in the comments section were delighted by the warm gesture shown by Anupam Kher and congratulated him on the book release.

