Anupam Kher Expresses Happiness As His Book 'Your Best Day Is Today' Ranks Ahead Of Launch

Anupam Kher recently expressed his excitement on seeing his latest book Your Best Day is Today is already ranking number 1 on Amazon ahead of its launch. The actor shared a post on Twitter and informed that apart from his third book, even his second book Lessons Life Taught me Unknowingly has reached number 2 on Amazon.

Further in his tweet, the actor thanked his fans and wrote that anything can happen in life. He concluded the post on a positive note and wrote, “If I am witnessing such things in life then that means anything and everything is possible in life.” Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail him while thanking him for delivering such great content through his books. One of the users suggested the actor try other mediums of content like blog stories, poems, and many more. Another user thanked him for writing the books and wrote that they are a good source of positivity. A third user asked, “Can I get a Hindi Edition of the books Anupam sir?”

Apart from this, the Baby actor surprised his fans with the announcement of his new podcast on iHeart radio, which will start on December 7, 2020. The podcast is titled Anupam Cares. The actor took to his Instagram on November 27, 2020, to share with his fans and followers the news of his upcoming podcast. The podcast titled Anupam Cares will be streaming on iHeart Radio and various other platforms from the first week of December. The actor has shared the poster of the podcast along with a bunch of behind the scene pictures in his Instagram post and explained along with it that how 2020 has been a difficult year and he is bringing with his podcast a set of stories, that will be filled with hope, humour, and kindness.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the senior actor who has done over 500 films, did not have any release this year. Last year, he had starred in two films. The first one was The Accidental Prime Minister, where he had played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He had been hailed for nailing the mannerisms and speech of Dr. Singh. Thriller One Day: Justice Delivered was the other film he had featured in last year. Anupam Kher also featured in the international series New Amsterdam and even had been in the USA during the COVID-19 lockdown. He plays a doctor in the show, which aired the second season earlier this year.

