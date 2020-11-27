'I Made Something For You': Anupam Kher Announces Launch Of His Podcast 'Anupam Cares'

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram today morning on November 27, 2020 to make a ‘SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT’. The actor shared with his fans and followers the news of his upcoming podcast on iHeart radio, which will start on December 7, 2020. The podcast is called Anupam Cares and the actor has shared in his post what he will talk about in the podcast, read along to know more about it.

Anupam Kher’s Podcast – ‘Anupam Cares’

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram today on November 27, 2020 to share with his fans and followers the news of his upcoming podcast. The podcast titled Anupam Cares will be streaming on iHeart Radio and various other platforms from the 12th of December. The actor has shared the poster of the podcast along with a bunch of behind the scene pictures in his Instagram post and explained along with it that how 2020 has been a difficult year and he is bringing with his podcast a set of stories, that will be filled with hope, humour and kindness.

Here is what he wrote in his caption - “SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT; This year has been difficult, filled with obstacles and hardship. So, I made something for you. I searched for stories of humor and hope, kindness and love. And then I poured them into my new podcast, #AnupamCares- Stories from my life and yours! I wanted to use my voice to lift your spirit. Because I needed a reminder that we still live in a beautiful world. And I wanted to remind you too. You bring tea. I'll bring stories. Let's smile together. #AnupamCares debuts Dec 7th. Come listen on iHeart, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Jai Ho!” followed by the folded hands emoji and an emoji with heart eyes.

Fans and followers have dropped happy comments under the post shared by Kher. Some of them have appreciated him and said how he is their favourite actor while others chose emojis. Have a look at the comments here:

