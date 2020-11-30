When Anupam Kher And Satish Kaushik Confessed To Talking Behind Anil Kapoor’s Back; Watch

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik confessed to talking behind the back of their friend, actor Anil Kapoor in his absence while filming the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The teaser, that was released by Kher himself, showed the two confessing the same.

In the video, Satish Kaushik could be heard admitting that when he and Kher meet up for a talk, Anil Kapoor is the main topic of discussion. Kaushik started the confession by saying that that the three friends usually indulge in such activities. They talk about the third friend who couldn’t join the conversation for whatever reason. In response, Kapil Sharma jokingly said that since the two of them are on stage, should he call for tea? (for some gup!).

Here is the video for all to see:

Here is Anil Kapoor’s response to his friend's most recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show:

I can’t wait to watch this!! 😂😂 ( and then discuss this later “individually” )@AnupamPKher @satishkaushik2 https://t.co/uzQcQVQPjL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 29, 2020

Anupam Kher could also be heard making a reference to Anil Kapoor’s transformation during his time in the quarantine. Anil Kapoor, who is 60 years of age as of this writing, has a gymnasium at his Juhu residence. The actor frequently goes out for morning/afternoon jogging sessions. The actor, who was last seen in the Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, takes the guidance of his personal trainer, Marc Mead.

On the work front, the latest cinematic outing that starred Anupam Kher outing was The Accidental Prime Minister, in which he essayed the character of the former prime minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh. As far as other projects are concerned, since 2018, he has been a series regular on NBC’s successful medical drama show, New Amsterdam. The name of his character on the show is Dr. Vijay Kapoor.

