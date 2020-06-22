Anupam Kher Hits 17 Million Followers On Twitter, Thanks Fans For 'love & Warmth'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who never fails from spreading positivity on social media rejoices 17 million followers on the micro-blogging website Twitter. The actor shared the exciting news on social media and thanked his fans for their support even during the lockdown and for their everlasting love. He wrote that seeing the kind of support from his fans is very “reassuring” for him.

Anupam Kher thanks fans for 17 million followers on Twitter

The actor shared a picture on his Instagram page where he can be seen sitting on the car along while smiling and thanking his fans for the love they poured in his messages and videos on the micro-blogging site. While thanking his fans, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor expressed his gratitude to them and wrote that his friends and fans on the social media platforms are the ones who made this possible. It is because of their warmth, constructive criticism, and appreciation that he is able to reach a milestone. He wrote that he has learned a lot from the people. The kindness of his fans even in this lockdown has been very “heartwarming & reassuring” for Anupam.

Scores of his fans thronged the comment section after reading the post and hailed him for his words on social media. One of the users called him a ‘Baller’ while the other expressed his love for the ace theatre artist. Another user wrote that Anupam is beyond this number and even requested the actor to keep his fans motivated with more of his mother Dulari’s videos. Another user congratulated the actor and wrote that it is awesome to see that 17 million people follow such an ace actor. The 65-year-old actor is an avid user of social media platforms and loves to be connected with his ocean of fan following regularly.

A theatre company has collaborated with Give India Foundation to raise money in support of the staff and technicians at the cinema halls who have been hit very badly due to the global pandemic. Many actors, including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi, and others have joined in to help raise funds for this campaign in support of the theatre community.

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi along with Divya Dutta, Aahana Kumra, and Shikha Talsania have featured in a campaign video where they are seen talking about the people who are the true backbone of the theatre experiences that we enjoy.

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

