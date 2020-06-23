Anupam Kher Shares A Funny Video With His Mother And Brother; Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been one of the most loved actors of all time. He has worked in films like A Wednesday, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Khosla Ka Ghosla! The Accidental Prime Minister and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In his time in the film industry, he has never failed to spread positivity on social media. He is also quite active on Instagram and shares a lot of pictures and videos on it. In his latest post, he shared a TikTok video where he was seen dancing with his mother and his brother Raju. Take a look at the post here.

Anupam Kher makes a TikTok video

On June 23 Anupam Kher shared a TikTok video where he was seen dancing with his brother and mother on one of the most trending songs on the platform Laxed siren beat. In the video, Anupam is seen sporting a grey shirt-black shorts and sneakers, whereas his brother is seen sporting is a white T-shirt and black shorts. Their mother is seen in a yellow churidar in the video. She is seen trying to keep up with the dance steps as both Raju and Anupam make this hilarious Tiktok. Take a look at it below.

Anupam Kher captioned the post and wrote:

Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting THE ‘MOTHER’ OF ALL DANCES !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world class. Mom as usual is the CENTRE of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence. I am 100% sure you are not even looking at #BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends!! ऐसी चीज़ें रोज़ रोज़ देखने को नहीं मिलती।जय हो !! 🤣😂😎🤓❤️ #DulariRocks #Positivity

Anupam Kher recently also celebrated getting 17 million followers on Twitter. He did it by writing a heartfelt message for his fans and thanked them for all the love and support. He also shared a post on his Instagram to thank his and which he shared a picture black and white picture of himself and thanked his 17 million followers.

He captioned the photo and wrote "Thank you my friends on @twitter for your love, warmth, constructive criticism and appreciation. I learn a lot from you. Your kindness to me in this #Lockdown period has been very heartwarming & reassuring. Thanks! 🙏🙏😍 #17MillionFollowers #Gratitude". Take a look at the post here.

