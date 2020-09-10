Anupam Kher Shares His Thought About 'patience' And 'good Attitude'; See Post

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself. In the picture, the actor is seen gazing at something at a distance while standing near a window. He is dressed casually in a black plain t-shirt paired with denim. Anupam Kher’s look is completed with a tan coloured belt. The actor also posted a good thought with the picture.

He wrote, “Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to have a good attitude while waiting !! :)”. Fans in huge number praised Anupam Kher for his picture. Actor Neetu Kapoor also complimented the actor for his picture as she wrote, “Looking good Anupam ðŸ‘ðŸ¼”. Take a look at Anupam Kher’s Instagram picture.

Anupam Kher’s video with son Sikander Kher

In the recent past, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a hilarious video that featured his son, Sikander Kher. In the video, Anupam Kher quizzed Sikander Kher about Hindi numbers. While Sikander Kher could not recall the Hindi number-names, Kher pulled his leg and asked him to keep counting. Further, he also nudged Sikander to give the correct answer. Anupam Kher also shared a hilarious caption for the Instagram post wherein the actor proclaimed his superiority. Anupam Kher captioned the Instagram post as, “#KherSaab

Rishtey mein to hum tumhare BAAP lagte hai!! Naam hai KHERSAAB !!! @sikandarkher #SweetRevenge #BaapMoment #80s”.

Anupam Kher asks people to stay cautious

Stressing and laying more emphasis on the need to be vigilant and extra cautious after the lockdown restrictions were eased by the government, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video message. In the video message, the actor interacted with fans. He also asked them ‘not to get drawn into the fact that everything is normal around us’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, the actor said, “Friends, we have been taught since childhood to be optimistic, and not to lose hope in any situation… and that is exactly the same we are doing in this fight against COVID-19. We are slowly trying to go out and gradually our lives are moving ahead, we are noticing more people on roads, shops, parlours are opening, even there are talks about opening some hotels, and we even notice crowds of people which ingest in our minds that our life is coming back to normal. But this isn’t the case.” Adding more, he said, “The numbers of infected people have started rising; the number of deaths due to the virus has also witnessed a surge in recent times. We need to adhere to all safety norms and adopt proper precautionary measures.”

