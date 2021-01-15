Anupam Kher recalls mom's taunt at him with 'Tata-Birla' mention, gives 'Thug life' reply

A phrase commonly used, but conveying a strong message, is Anupam Kher’s 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' (anything can happen.) The actor went on to use the phrase for his book, talk show and play and continues to use it to describe numerous moments in life. His latest ‘kuch bhi ho sakta hai’ moment involved his growth after taunted by his mother asking if he was ‘Tata-Birla’.

Anupam Kher’s ‘Thug life’ moment on rags-to-riches story

Anupam Kher’s latest book to hit the stores has been Your Best Day Is Today. Recently, the book was being launched at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, while he was being interviewed by Neeja Birla.

The DDLJ star then narrated an anecdote, ‘When we were children and we’d ask mother for some good food items, she would ask, ‘Do you think you are Tata-Birla.’ Today, I am in Tata’s hotel and am being interview by Birla ji’s daughter-in-law, what can be bigger than that."

Kher termed it as a '#KuchBhiHoSakta' moment, also giving his thumbs up to a netizen making a ‘Thug life’’ version of his comment.

Anupam Kher had recently conveyed his gratitude to the Birlas for their help in the launch of his book. He had written, "Thank you dearest @neerja_birla for being so graceful, generous and warm at the launch of my book #YourBestDayIsToday. Your #InConversation with me made the event and the evening so purposeful. I was really touched that you came with your children @birla_advaitesha @aryamanvb @ananya_birla. They are so cool. Thank you once again."

Anupam Kher's book

Among other highlights for his book, included a mention by The Alchemist writer Paulo Coelho. Coelho had replied, 'Congratulations, sir. The honor is mine' when Anupam Kher had expressed his pride at signing a book, alongside a book of the former.

He had also presented the book to Ruskin Bond.

"It was my privilege to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to one of my favourite authors #RuskinBond in Mussorie. Felt honoured to receive his autobiography. Thank you Sir for the cup of tea, a piece of cake and wealth of stories you narrated. I feel rich. #Gratitude," Kher had tweeted.

