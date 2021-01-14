Anupam Kher Talks About How His Mother Shaped His Initial Years & Her Social Media Fame

Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari Kher, is an important part of the family, and it is a well-known fact that fans of Kher also adore his mother, as a result of the #DulariRocks video series. In the post below, which has been shared by Humans Of Bombay, Anupam Kher talks everything related to Dulari Kher and the place that she holds in Anupam Kher's family. The post below also sees Anupam Kher recalling the time when his mother found out that her child stole the money that she had given him to give a priest.

The Post:

The above post sees Anupam Kher even revealing the fact that the title of his most recent book, namely Your Best Day Is Today, was actually a phrase that his mother used to say every day before going to school. While dwelling deeper into his relationship with his mom, he said that she's the one who taught him the virtues of being truthful and maintaining humility at all times.

Anupam Kher went on to share that every day before going to school, his mom would say something on the lines of one's best day is as good as the day ahead of them. The concluding statements saw Kher recalling moments where people, upon spotting his mother, would approach her to ask for a selfie, since the #DulariRocks video series had essentially made her an internet sensation.

And now, the actor shared that his mother is wary of any hidden camera of sorts on her whenever the actor is in her presence. If she wouldn't spot one, she would ask, "‘Aaj camera kaha chupake rakha hai?’” (Which translates to "Where have you hidden the camera now?).

One such video featuring Anupam Kher's mother sees that is a part of the #DulariRocks video series is the one that sees her making hilarious jokes with the actor's baldness at the centre of it. Time and again, Anupam Kher's photos and videos on Instagram see him indulging in a hilarious banter with either himself or his mom. One such video can be found below.

The Post:

Anupam Kher's filmography:

The list of Anupam Kher's movies is long and vast. Some of his most recent pieces of work are 2018's Hotel Mumbai, 2019's One Day, The Accidental Prime Minister, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Baby, to name a few. The actor also likes to be a part of projects that are conceived and produced in the west and has appeared in many Hollywood productions. Some of those are Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick, Bride and Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham, and even the Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Silver Linings Playbook. Kher was also seen essaying an important part in Netflix's Sense8.

Very recently, Kher revealed that he had begun work on what will be his 518th project. The video below sees the makeup team that is hired by the working away to make Anupam look like his next character. The video can be found below as well as on his Instagram handle.

The Post:

