Did You Know Anupam Kher Invited A Band On His Father's 'choutha' To Celebrate His Life?

Recently, Anupam Kher opened up about his early days in the world of acting and also spoke about how his life changed after the death of his father. The actor told Humans of Bombay that after his father’s death, his mother Dulari and he became close. He added, "She’d lost her partner and me, my best friend." The actor mentioned that instead of mourning on his father's choutha, he decided to celebrate the latter's life.

Anupam invited a rock band on his father's 'choutha'

Anupam Kher recalled that his family wore colourful clothes and invited a rock band. More so, he added that they narrated their fond memories with his 'papa' and his mother emotionally said that she didn’t know she was married to such a wonderful man. After Anupam Kher's father passed away, his mother and he became best friends, continued The Accidental Prime Minister actor. He further stated, "She'd accompany me to award ceremonies and chat with my friends."

Speaking about the initial days of his career, Kher said, “I have vivid memories of Mom dropping me to school. Before leaving, she’d say, Your best day is today. And as a kid, I believed it. It helped me dream; made me forget how poor we were."

Anupam Kher's mother had to sell her jewellery to put him and his siblings into good schools as his father only made Rs. 90 a month, remarked the actor. He also said that he was terrible at his studies and hence his mother was worried about his future. More so, he recalled that his mother used to ask her husband to not praise his kids as she wanted them to keep focused. Anupam Kher further added that his mom was responsible for shaping him as a person.

He continued, "Her values were all I had when I came to Mumbai to be an actor with 37 Rs. At times I’d sleep on the platform, but never told her and when Mom fell sick, she didn't tell me; we both tried to protect each other. And after I started doing films, Mom kept me grounded, No matter how high you fly, always be humble."

On the work front, Kher is a part of a medical drama titled New Amsterdam. He will be seen in the upcoming movie, The Kashmir Files. "A heart-wrenching film for me. Both as a Kashmiri Pandit and as an actor. Waiting to share this difficult journey with the world," he wrote while sharing a glimpse. Vivek Agnihotri has helmed the movie.

