Lohri 2021: Bollywood Celebrities Including Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bacchan Send Their Wishes

Lohri is considered to be a very auspicious day in India, especially in the north of India. The festival is primarily celebrated in Punjab among the Hindu and Sikh community. The social media has been naturally flooding with wishes and positive quotes and vibes with Indian netizens participating in the festivals. Among many of those wishes are also of a number of celebrities, who ensure to send their wishes to their followers on every festival. Let us have a look at some of these wishes on Lohri 2021 by some of the popular celebrities in the film industry.

Bollywood celebs send their wishes on Lohri 2021

Bollywood celebrities miss no festival in the Indian calendar to send across their wishes to all the netizens, including their own followers. January 13 of this year brings one such festival called Lohri, which is celebrated all across India, predominantly in the north of India. The festival is enjoyed and celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti, which is in turn enjoyed by flying kites. A number of Bollywood celebrities have sent their wishes on Lohri 2021, one of the most prominent being Anupam Kher. Anupam Kher’s Twitter sees a lot of such wishes on other festivals and has not held back on this one either.

T 3782 - Happy Lohri .. prosperity and peace .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEGpau2DKO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2021

His tweet reads, “लोहरी दियां लख लख वधाइयाँ !! #HappyLohri2021. Even though it was written in Hindi, he sent out his wishes with a Punjabi tone, with the popular phrase used in the festival.

Among other celebs who sent out their wishes on social media are Amitabh Bachchan, who wished “peace and prosperity” to everyone on the festival. Adnan Sami wished as well, saying, “Here’s Wishing Everyone of You a Very ‘Happy Lohri’ with All My Love & Duas!!”. A wish was also sent by popular actor Diljit Dosanjh, saying, "BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY".

Here’s Wishing Everyone of You a Very ‘Happy Lohri’ with All My Love & Duas!!🙏💖🤗#HappyLohri2021 pic.twitter.com/QZWFUlLvRx — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 13, 2021

2021 Di LOHRI Desh De KISAN’AN De Naal 🙏🏽



BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY🙏🏽 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 13, 2021

Lohri will be followed by Makar Sankranti and will be celebrated on January 14. While Lohri is heavily celebrated in Punjab and Haryana, the festival is also enjoyed in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal and many parts of Delhi as well. The festival is celebrated by lighting a bonfire after sunsets, wearing traditional clothes and other festive activities such as music and dance, etc.

