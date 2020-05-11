Anupam Kher Wishes Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh A 'Very Speedy Recovery'; See Tweet

Anupam Kher recently shared a post wishing Dr Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery as he is currently admitted to hospital. He shared the post just a day after Dr Manhoman Singh was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The former Prime Minister has been admitted due to a febrile reaction he developed because of a new medication. He is currently reported to be in a stable state and is under care at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS.

मेरी प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री #मनमोहन_सिंह जी जल्दी ही पूर्ण रूप से स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौटें। Wishing former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh ji a very speedy recovery. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 11, 2020

Anupam Kher's tweet for Dr Manmohan Singh

Anupam Kher shared a sweet and caring message for the former Prime Minister. He tweeted, “Meri prabu se prarthna hai ki purv pradhanmantri #Manmohan_Singh ji jaldi hi purna roop se swasth hokr apne ghar laautein. (I pray to the lord that former Prime Minister recovers completely and returns home). Wishing former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh ji a very speedy recovery”. A number of people have been sending their best wishes and praying for the recovery of Manmohan Singh via their respective social media handles.

Sincerely hope you get well soon #DrManmohanSingh. India prays for your health — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) May 10, 2020

I join the entire nation in praying for his speedy recovery. Dr Manmohan Singh shall be back home at the earliest!



Dr Singh has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi due to chest pain. pic.twitter.com/CvpWtgNKUP — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 10, 2020

"When Dr Manmohan Singh speaks, whole world listen to him" - Barak Obama .



Praying for #ManmohanSingh who has been admitted to AIIMS .

Get well soon #DrManmohanSingh 🤲 pic.twitter.com/w4iZQFessE — Nadeem Sharief (@INadeemSharief) May 10, 2020

I am much worried to know that Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji has been admitted to AIIMS yesterday. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life.#DrManmohanSingh#ManmohanSingh pic.twitter.com/wJT0Hr9IiK — Naveen Jaiswal (@NaveenJaiswal22) May 11, 2020

