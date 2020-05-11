Anupam Kher Wishes Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh A 'Very Speedy Recovery'; See Tweet

Quick links:
Anupam Kher recently shared a post wishing Dr Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery as he is currently admitted to hospital. He shared the post just a day after Dr Manhoman Singh was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The former Prime Minister has been admitted due to a febrile reaction he developed because of a new medication. He is currently reported to be in a stable state and is under care at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS.
मेरी प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री #मनमोहन_सिंह जी जल्दी ही पूर्ण रूप से स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौटें। Wishing former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh ji a very speedy recovery. 🙏— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 11, 2020
Anupam Kher shared a sweet and caring message for the former Prime Minister. He tweeted, “Meri prabu se prarthna hai ki purv pradhanmantri #Manmohan_Singh ji jaldi hi purna roop se swasth hokr apne ghar laautein. (I pray to the lord that former Prime Minister recovers completely and returns home). Wishing former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh ji a very speedy recovery”. A number of people have been sending their best wishes and praying for the recovery of Manmohan Singh via their respective social media handles.
Sincerely hope you get well soon #DrManmohanSingh. India prays for your health— Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) May 10, 2020
I join the entire nation in praying for his speedy recovery. Dr Manmohan Singh shall be back home at the earliest!— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 10, 2020
Dr Singh has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi due to chest pain. pic.twitter.com/CvpWtgNKUP
"When Dr Manmohan Singh speaks, whole world listen to him" - Barak Obama .— Nadeem Sharief (@INadeemSharief) May 10, 2020
Praying for #ManmohanSingh who has been admitted to AIIMS .
Get well soon #DrManmohanSingh 🤲 pic.twitter.com/w4iZQFessE
I am much worried to know that Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji has been admitted to AIIMS yesterday. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life.#DrManmohanSingh#ManmohanSingh pic.twitter.com/wJT0Hr9IiK— Naveen Jaiswal (@NaveenJaiswal22) May 11, 2020
