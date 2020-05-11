Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Wishes Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh A 'Very Speedy Recovery'; See Tweet

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle to share a caring message for Dr Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for an illness.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher recently shared a post wishing Dr Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery as he is currently admitted to hospital. He shared the post just a day after Dr Manhoman Singh was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The former Prime Minister has been admitted due to a febrile reaction he developed because of a new medication. He is currently reported to be in a stable state and is under care at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS. 

Also Read | Anupam Kher Recreates His Dialogue From 'Thappad Ki Goonj' In 'Bittu Meets Anupam'; Watch

Also Read | Anupam Kher Shares 'new ABCD' Amid COVID Lockdown, Says 'this Is How Life Is Going To Be'

Anupam Kher's tweet for Dr Manmohan Singh

Anupam Kher shared a sweet and caring message for the former Prime Minister. He tweeted, “Meri prabu se prarthna hai ki purv pradhanmantri #Manmohan_Singh ji jaldi hi purna roop se swasth hokr apne ghar laautein. (I pray to the lord that former Prime Minister recovers completely and returns home). Wishing former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh ji a very speedy recovery”. A number of people have been sending their best wishes and praying for the recovery of Manmohan Singh via their respective social media handles.

Also Read | Anupam Kher's Fun Banter With His Alter-ego Bittu Is 'sunshine Mixed With Hurricane'

Also Read | Anupam Kher Reveals He Could Do THIS For The First Time In 37 Years Due To The Lockdown

Also Read | Anupam Kher Shares A Throwback 'Majnu' Pic From Archives; Anil Kapoor Reacts

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all