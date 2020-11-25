Prithviraj Gives Sneak Peek Into His Look As ACP Satyajith For Upcoming Movie 'Cold Case'

Prithviraj recently took to Instagram to share a still from his upcoming film Cold Case. The actor is seen sitting on a bike as he dons a fierce look as ACP Satyajith. Prithviraj is seen donning a blue striped shirt paired with denim. The actor’s look is accessorised with a watch and black sunglasses. He completed his look with blue sneakers.

Prithviraj updated his fans that the shoot of his upcoming movie Cold Case is in progress and he is portraying the role of ACP Satyajith. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Prithviraj’s look. Cold Case is helmed by Tanu Balak and also stars Aditi Balan. Take a look at Prithviraj’s Instagram photo.

Cold Case shoots began without Prithviraj

According to The News Minute, earlier the shoots for Cold Case began in Thiruvananthapuram without actor Prithviraj. The actor was not present at the shoots as he was in quarantine. Later, he joined the team. Prithviraj had tested positive for the novel coronavirus while shooting for his movie Jana Gana Mana in Kochi and therefore he was quarantined. After testing negative he stayed in another week of quarantine as a precautionary measure. Cold Case has Tanu Balak directing it who has earlier done the cinematography for the movies Of The People and The Train. The movie is scripted by Srinath V Nath, whereas Anto Joseph, Jomon T John, and Shameer Muhammed are bankrolling it.

Prithviraj on the work front

In 2019, Prithviraj was a part of several movies including 9 as Albert Lewis, Lucifer as Zayed Masood, Pathinettam Padi as Ashwin Vasudev, Brother's day as Ronnie, and Driving License as Hareendran. He was last seen in the 2020 movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, playing the role of Koshi Kurian. The Sachy directed movie hit theatres on February 7, 2020, and was received very well by critics and audiences. It became the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.

Prithviraj’s upcoming projects include Aadujeevitham in 2021, where he plays the lead role of Najeeb Muhammed. The movie is a survival drama directed and written by Blessy. The actor will also be seen in Jana Gana Mana and an untitled Ratheesh Ambat film in 2021 apart from Cold Case.

