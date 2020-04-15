Anupam Kher Extends Wishes On Himachal Day In An Adorable Video On Twitter

In a bid to extend his wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the Himachal Day, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a beautiful video on Twitter. Anupam who is known to mimic people perfectly picked a unique way to wish the people on this special occasion.

Anupam Kher extends wishes on Himachal Day

Read: Anupam Kher's Hilarious Video Call With Shakti Kapoor Is Full Of 'Aaoos'

Read: 'Because Modi Uncle Said So': Anupam Kher Advocates Social Distancing With Adorable Video

In the short clip, Anupam can be seen trying to copy the dialect and the way people of Himachal speak while he extended his wishes to all the “Hamachalis Maharazzi”. Apart from extending his wishes, Anupam also prayed for a longer life of the people as well as described the picturesque state which is bordered by some amazing natural beauty spots and landscapes. At the end of the video, Anupam hailed the state, its people and wished that they continue to be safe and healthy.

Himachal Day which is celebrated every year on April 15 is a glorious occasion for the people of the state. The day is special as in 1948; Himachal Pradesh came into existence as centrally administered Chief Commissioner's Province with the merger of 30 erstwhile small hill states of this region. Since then, the state has managed to add several accolades during its long journey of development.

Anupam Kher shares a video on coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, with the country being into a state of complete lockdown because of the deadly coronavirus disease, Anupam Kher shared another video where he can be seen in a conversation with himself. In the video he explained how the pandemic has created a sense of fear in the mind of the people regarding it and how abiding by the rules of social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene makes it little chance for the person to get contaminated.

In the two minute clip, Anupam spoke about how his friend is worried that even little cough and cold symptoms have created a sense of panic in people who are scared of whether they have become infected or not. Clearing the air of doubts, Anupam said that normal symptoms pertaining to fever or cold cannot be presumed to be coronavirus infection. People must follow the guidelines set by the government and nothing can harm them.

Conversations with myself;

In the times of #CoronaVirus it is very natural to constantly feel the symptoms of this #Pandemic. But if we follow the rules of #StayingIn, #WashingHands etc there is a little chance of getting infected. हाँ! शक की बीमारी ऐसे मौक़े पे स्वाभाविक है।🤓 pic.twitter.com/EOMUc9NmsX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 15, 2020

Read: Anupam Kher Shares Sweet Anecdote With Veteran Actor-director On Birthday; Can You Guess?

Read: Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Pic With Bradley Cooper, Says 'it Revived Beautiful Memories'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.