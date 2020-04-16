Anupam Kher Shares Inspirational Couplets About Optimism Amid Lockdown, Watch

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been sharing inspiring and optimistic thoughts to lift up the spirits of his fans and followers amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in India. The veteran actor who has been under self-quarantine at his residence in Mumbai took to his social media account earlier on Thursday and shared a few couplets by poet Shanti Swaroop Mishra through a video message. He termed the verses relevant and inspiring in the present global scenario.

Here's the poem:

चलो हंसने की कोई, हम वजह ढूंढते हैं ! (Let's look for some reason to laugh)

न हो जिधर कोई ग़म, वो जगह ढूंढते हैं ! (Let's look for the place where there's no sorrow)



बहुत उड़ लिए ऊंचे आसमानों में यारों, (We've been floating in the skies for long)

चलो ज़मीं पे ही कहीं, हम सतह ढूंढते हैं ! (Let's look for some shelter on the ground)



छूटा संग कितनों का ज़िंदगी की जंग में, (Lost so many in the fight for life)

चलो उनके दिलों की, हम गिरह ढूंढते हैं ! (Let's look for kinks of their hearts)



बहुत वक़्त गुज़रा भटकते हुए अंधेरों में, (We've been wandering in the dark for long)

चलो अंधेरी रात की, हम सुबह ढूंढते हैं ! (Let's look for the light in this dark night)

Have a look:

The coronavirus pandemic in India has claimed 420 lives in India while 1514 have been cured of the deadly virus after receiving prompt medical attention. The total number of active cases in India has reached 10824 and has been increasing at an alarming rate especially in Maharashtra. In view of the rising cases, the government of India has announced an extension of the existing nationwide lockdown until May 3.

