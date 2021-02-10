Anupam Kher recites poem on father's 9th death anniversary, calls him 'closest friend'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter and recited a poem penned by his friend Prasun Pankaj in memory of his father on his 9th death anniversary. Anupam who is often seen sharing stories about his father, who taught him various lessons of life in his childhood, wrote that his father was his closest friend and someone who taught him to live life.

Anupam Kher remembers father on death anniversary

In the video, the actor said, “I am posting this video for you, my friend. You must be gathering people up there and also making God laugh with your wisdom. You must have been given a grand and warm welcome up there, followed by a lavish dinner. Do you know that when the sound of your laughter echoes in heaven, my mother also starts laughing here on the earth? I don’t what should I call you, a friend in the disguise of a father or a father in the disguise of a friend who used to fulfill every wish and desire of mine. A person who used to make me laugh and also find my tears in every situation.”

While captioning the post and fondly remembering his father on his death anniversary, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor wrote, “Today it has been nine years for my father! He was also my closest friend. He taught me how to live my life. I remember his good words, his kindness, his sense of humor, his advice every day. My friend @prasun_pankaj has written a poem on today's day! Listen with love.”

Anupam’s father Pushkarnath Kher was 84 when he breathed his last. According to Hindustan Times, Anupam Kher was on his way to David Dhawan's son Rohit's wedding in Goa when he learned about the tragic news. Last year, the actor had shared some unseen pictures of his father on Twitter while recalling his kind, passionate and humourous nature. He had shared some throwback family pictures and wrote, “ It was 8yrs back, today, my father went to a better place. He was kind, compassionate, generous & humourous. He was my best friend. He was married to #Dulari for 59 years. He taught me, "Failure is an event. Never a person!!" I miss him & his arm around my shoulders.”

It was 8yrs back, today, my father went to a better place. He was kind, compassionate, generous & humourous. He was my best friend. He was married to #Dulari for 59 years. He taught me, "Failure is an event. Never a person!!" I miss him & his arm around my shoulders. 🙏 #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/D6xKYMjlEI — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 10, 2020

