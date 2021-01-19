Anupam Kher Recounts Horrific Events Of Kashmiri Pandit Exodus In Latest Post

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to remind his followers about a tragedy that struck Northern India on January 19, 1990. Anupam Kher dwelling deep into the events of the tragedy shared a video where he can be seen expressing his faith in the younger generation, who he hopes will keep reminding the relevant authorities about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. The post can be found below as well as in the list of Anupam Kher's videos on Instagram.

The video

The contents of the video

The video above sees Anupam Kher reliving the events of the Kashmiri Pandit Exodus by covering the wide range of the crimes that were committed by the perpetrators. The crimes in question include the likes of instances of sexual assault, mass shootings and murders in additions to the acts of coercion by certain residents which led to the Kashmiri Pandits abandoning their own houses. The video also sees the veteran actor reminding his followers about the ultimatum that was given to the Kashmiri Pandits back then, which said something on the lines of either the residents have an option of joining the perpetrators, leaving the state of Kashmir or paying the ultimate price. As the video progresses, Anupam Kher can be heard speaking about the consequence of those events, which was the mobilisation of approximately 400,000 Kashmiri natives who had to take to living like refugees in their own country. The video ends with Kher saying that he has faith in the younger generation that they will remind whosoever needs reminding regarding the events that took place in the first few days of the year 1990.

Anupam Kher's filmography

The list of Anupam Kher's movies is long and vast. Some of his most recent pieces of work are 2018's Hotel Mumbai, 2019's One Day, The Accidental Prime Minister, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Baby, to name a few. The actor also likes to be a part of projects that are conceived and produced in the west and has appeared in many Hollywood productions. Some of those are Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick, Bride and Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham, and even the Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Silver Linings Playbook. Kher was also seen essaying an important part in Netflix's Sense8.

