Anupam Kher Shares Glimpse Of His Joyful Chat With Author Jay Shetty

As Anupam Kher has been shining in the writers’ world along with the movie industry, he recently shared one of Jay Shetty’s videos in which he can be seen talking to the author about his recent book along with several other interesting topics. For those who do not know Jay Shetty, he is a popular Indian British author as well as a motivational speaker and life coach. Here's a look at one of the latest Jay Shetty’s videos where he talked about Anupam Kher’s book and a lot more.

Anupam Kher & Jay Shetty's joyful talks

Anupam Kher recently became a part of an interesting conversation with Jay Shetty and posted a few glimpses of that conversation on his Instagram handle. In the video, Anupam Kher talked about how he hasn’t taken an off in his career and mentioned that he did this because he had gone through so much in the life that made him decide that he won’t stop working and will create work for himself even when he won’t be shooting for any film. He then stated that he wrote a book called The Last Show and said how he felt the importance of pause in his life. He also stated that the pause meant thinking and getting energy which made him a different person.

Anupam Kher also stated how the joy of coming from a small town was that the person never loses their sense of wonder and he was glad to have it in him. Jay Shetty agreed to it and also praised when the actor said that writing a book was therapy to him.

The actor also mentioned how connectivity to the people can never be fake and those who pretend do not like themselves. He then added how being himself had given him so much power. He continued that people nowadays have begun taking their lives for granted and talked about his initial struggling days in Mumbai. Jay Shetty then stated a quote from one of Anupam Kher’s books and added how it was inspiring to him and others.

In the end, Jay Shetty stated how Anupam Kher’s superpower was to help think about some of the deepest topics and yet make people laugh along the way.

Anupam Kher stated in the caption how he received the joy of speaking to one of his favourite persons a few weeks back and thanked IAAC2020 literary festival for it. He then mentioned that they talked about his book Your Best Day Is Today and loads of other topics and presented some of the few clips of it. He then asked the fans to leave a heart symbol in the comments if they liked what they were talking about. All the fans loved the clips and took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram to drop lovely comments. Have a look at some of the fans’ comments and see how they loved the actor’s latest video clip.

