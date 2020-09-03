Anupam Kher Relishes Harabhara Kebab & Dahi Kebab, Says ‘loved The Dishes’

Recently, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a picture of Indian delicacies that were delivered to his residence. Anupam Kher’s photos featured Harabhara kebabs and Dahi kebabs. Further, the post also featured packed boxes of food items. Kher expressed his gratitude towards the restaurant and said that they had delivered the food items by adhering to safety protocols.

He captioned the post as, “Thank you Gourmet Couch by @ITCMaratha for your generosity and warmth. We loved the dishes you delivered at our place with stringent hygiene and safety protocols. We loved the taste and the care you took. Thank you once again. ðŸ™ðŸ¤“ðŸ˜ #HarabharaKabab #DahiKabab #DumBiryani

@ITCMaratha #ITCHotels #WeAssure #ResponsibleLuxury

@neelamsethi1”.

Several fans showered their love on Anupam Kher’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Several people dropped heart emojis in the comments section and several wished to consume the Indian delicacies. You can check out Anupam Kher’s Instagram post here:

Anupam Kher enjoys a huge fan-following on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. As of date, Kher has about 3.8 million followers on Instagram. While the actor uses the platform to share his projects, he also shares posts that feature his loved ones. Recently, Anupam Kher shared an Instagram video wherein the actor appeared to have a hilarious conversation with his mother. He captioned the post as, “Family scene

Mom gets confused when I land up at my brother’s place at the time of #Saibaba telecast. She is like in the Shakespeare’s Hamlet Syndrome. Whether

to sit and chat with me or continue watching the serial. What follows is confusion and comedy! Don’t miss the Jai Ho and Dushmano ko Bhay Ho in the end!! Enjoy! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜ #DulariRocks # KherKherMein”. Several fans showered their love on Anupam Kher’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:

