Anupam Kher Shares BTS Video Of Photoshoot, Feels He Is ‘getting Into A New World’

Recently, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of his recent photo shoot. Kher collaborated with the famous photographer Rohan Shrestha for his photoshoot. Anupam Kher also wrote a long caption to describe the experience of shooting amidst a pandemic.

In the caption, Kher said that he had not ventured out for work for the past 5 months. Talking about the experience, Kher said that he felt like he was "getting into a new world". Further, he also made a mention of the various safety precautions that were taken during the photo shoot. The caption read,

“I finally ventured out after more than five months for a photo shoot with the ace photographer @rohanshrestha. Apart from the fact that I momentarily thought I had forgotten acting, It also felt like I was getting into a new world. No handshakes, no hugs, no casual cups of tea and no visible warm smiles. Sorrounded by masked people. Everything Senetised. There was caution all over. But when the camera started clicking, it was usual- we were back to thevmagic of creativity & spontaneity. The whole 'new' did feel strange but this is the 'new' we have to live with. Atleast till we find the vaccine. The concept of 'having fun while working' is certainly changed. But the need to have 'talent' while working remains the same. So welcome to the new world at work. It is equally exciting my friends if you know your job!! Jai Ho!! ðŸ¤“ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Ž #StartSound #Camera #Action #BackToWork #PhotoShoot”.

Kher’s video featured Rohan Shrestha and few other crew members. Further, the actor thanked all those who assisted at the shoot. Anupam Kher’s video also featured a glimpse of his photographs.

Several fans showered their love on Anupam Kher’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some expressed their love for the actor, some appreciated the photoshoot. You can check out Anupam Kher’s video here:

Anupam Kher’s Instagram

The actor enjoys a huge fan-following on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. As of date, Kher has about 3.8 million followers on Instagram. Anupam Kher is quite vocal about his opinions on social media. Recently, the actor shared an Instagram post that spoke about the importance of Mother nature. It also stated the plight of people during the Covid-19 pandemic. You can check out the Instagram post here:

