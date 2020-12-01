Anupam Kher Reveals NYC's Central Park Inspires Him To Be Himself And Believe In Life

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who's been living in New York City since a very long time, recently featured on NYC Central Park's official Instagram handle as he expressed how the park inspires him to believe in life. Yesterday, Central Park's IG handle shared a photograph of Kher from the picturesque pathway of the urban park and shared his heartfelt story about '#MyCentralPark'. Earlier today, the National Film Award-winning actor took to his Instagram handle to share the same post with his fans and revealed being one with himself when he enters the NYC-based park.

Anupam Kher reveals the place where he finds 'happiness' outside his home

On December 1, 2020, Anupam Kher reposted Central Park Instagram's post wherein he shared his take on the fifth-largest park in the New York City. In the picture shared by him, the Padma Shri awardee looked suave in a black sweatshirt over ochre-yellow pants and grey shoes. Through his IG post, Kher shared how Central Park inspires him to be himself and to believe in life.

He wrote, "Central Park inspires me to be myself and to believe in life. When I enter #myCentralPark, I am peaceful, creative, and suddenly not in a hurry—I become one with myself. And, when I leave it, I am ready to take on the world". The 65-year-old continued, "During these COVID-19 times the Park has been our protector. It has taken us under its wing. It has kept our faith in goodness, diversity, and in the spirit of New York".

He also added, "It may have fewer people at times, but it didn’t make us feel deserted," and concluded writing, "It became a place which is probably our only reference point of happiness outside our homes. (sic)".

Check out Anupam Kher's Instagram post below:

Not so long ago, Anupam Kher had shared a video of himself taking a stroll in the Central Park wherein he is seen doing Namaste to a couple that walked past him. Posting the video on Instagram to reveal the most exotic part of Central Park, Kher wrote, "The earth has music for those who will listen.” Discovered the most beautiful and exotic part of @centralparknyc today. What does it take to do Namaste!!".

Take a look:

