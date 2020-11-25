Anupam Kher Shares 'encounters In Chandigarh' During His Early Morning Stroll

Senior actor Anupam Kher who is in Chandigarh these days to spend some time with his wife Kirron Kher shared a video of his early morning stroll in the city. In the video, the actor shared his “encounters in Chandigarh” where he met people from different walks of life and gave them beautiful memories for a lifetime by interacting with them.

Anupam Kher's early morning stroll on Chandigarh streets

The clip started off with Anupam walking on the streets of Chandigarh and informed that he has visited Kirron to see her injury. In the video, he said, “Guys it's 8:21 in the morning and here I am on the streets of Chandigarh finding my way home back. I had visited Kirron Kher to check up on her as she had injured her elbow during the lockdown. Since the pandemic struck the world, I was in Mumbai and then returned back to New York. Now I am back so thought to check up on her.” Further in the video, the veteran actor who was finding his way back home on Google maps, showcased the life of people in Chandigarh early morning. He panned the camera at a vegetable vendor, early morning joggers, people going to their village while interacting with them.

Read: Anupam Kher Overwhelmed With Tribute Highlighting 'patriotic' Side, Calls It An 'identity'

Read: Anupam Kher Meets Neetu Kapoor In Chandigarh, Says 'triggered Many Memories'

Later in the video, he came across a sweeper doing his morning job of cleaning the streets. While talking to the sweeper, Anupam asked him, “Do you recognize me’ and the sweeper said “No.” Anupam took off his mask and cap and instantly the sweeper smiled and said, “I know you, you are Anupam Kher.” The sweeper expressed his happiness in meeting the actor and said, “ I am so happy that I got to meet you early morning. This is one feeling which I will never forget.” Later, while concluding the video, the actor met a few of his fans on the roads who clicked selfies with him and advised all to wear a mak amid the pandemic as it is the current necessity of life.

Earlier, the actor enjoyed the lovely weather of the city as he took a stroll in the Rose Garden in Chandigarh. He shared a video on social media while interacting with his fans and expressing his delightful thoughts on visiting the Rose Garden. Apart from sharing his views, the actor also compared it with his visit to Central Park in New York.

Read: 'Show Her Some Love': Anupam Kher Introduces Sister-in-law Kanwal As She Joins Instagram

Read: Anupam Kher Visits Rose Garden, Says 'I Had Refreshing Conversation With Myself'

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.