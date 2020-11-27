Sikandar Kher Shares Quirky Video Asking For Votes, Anupam Kher Had Something Funny To Say

Sikandar Kher, who was last seen playing an intense role in Mum Bhai, has posted yet another quirky video of himself on Instagram. However, this time he was seen asking fans to vote for him. The latest clip features him enacting as Henry and talking about himself. After the video surfaced online, not only fans but also actor Anupam Kher had to say something hilarious about it.

Sikandar Kher’s video

The clip begins with Sikandar speaking as Henry in a foreign accent. The actor, then announces that one of his shows has been nominated for an award function. In a funny way, he engages his followers cracking jokes and asking for votes. In the end, he was also seen using a COVID-19 pun. Sikander Kher said,

Well Hello! It’s Henry. Yes, I know it’s been a while and I am here for a reason. My friend Sikander has been nominated for an award for a show on an OTT platform, that’s over the top. No! No! Not the Sylvester Stallone film silly billy. Well, coming to the point there are 37 other nominations in that category. Yes, you heard it right. That’s the population of a small country. Well, do go and vote that’s the pretty much pretty point of this whole thing. Hopefully, the results will be out with the vaccine, cheers to 2021.

Anupam Kher reacts

Post watching the funny video, many fans flooded his comment section with appreciation. However, Anupam Kher being savage, said something that is making fans burst out in laughter. He took a dig at the intro of his video and commented, “Well Hello! This is Henry Ka Baap”. Apart from this many also wished luck to the actor, while others hailed him calling the ‘best’. Take a look at how fans are reacting online:

On the work front, he was last seen in Mum Bhai essaying the role of Rama Shetty. The plot of the series narrates the life of Bhaskar Shetty, a top encounter specialist. The entire series depicts the reign of the underworld and drug mafia at the time when Mumbai was Bombay.

