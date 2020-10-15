Anupam Kher Reveals 'The Last Show' Shoot Wrapped Up, Thanks Crew & MP Govt

Anupam Kher took to Instagram this morning on October 15, 2020, as he shared the news of his upcoming movie The Last Show being wrapped up. He shared a bunch of pictures from the sets as well as a long note about the shoot experience. Take a look at the post.

Anupam Kher’s Instagram post

Anupam Kher, who was in Bhopal since late September for the shoots of his upcoming movie The Last Show, has shared that the movie has finally finished shooting. He expressed his gratitude to the team as to the government of Madhya Pradesh for ensuring that they had a smooth experience. His caption said – “It is picture wrap for our movie #TheLastShow!! What an amazing, creatively satisfying and courageous journey it has been. We will miss this time together. But I think we have created something, the memories of which will last us for a lifetime. ‘Thank you’ is a small expression to express our gratitude. But we couldn’t have created this gem without the help of #MPGovt, local authorities and people of #Bhopal. Especially @mptourism dept. Jai Ho to you all.”

The post has over 26k likes so far and some 90 comments. Fans wished the actor for the success of the project while some of them dropped emoticons. His son Sikander Kher also said that he is looking forward to this movie while Kher’s sister-in-law Reema put two joining hands emojis. Have a look at the comments here.

Anupam Kher about working with Satish Kaushik

The actor has also uploaded a picture with The Last Show co -star Satish Kaushik as he informed that the shooting was over for the duo and that he enjoyed his experience of acting with Kaushik. His caption said – “It is a wrap for me and my friend @satishkaushik2178 for our movie #TheLastShow. It has been the most satisfying, energising and enriching experience to be working in this film. Especially sharing the screen space with the great #KaushikSaab. Also working in the times of #Covid19 was really a new and humbling experience..."

