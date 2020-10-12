Anupam Kher Returns After Social Media Detox, Fans Welcome Him With Folded Hands

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher marked his comeback on social media with a bang. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a picture of a man carrying a basket over his head through his official handle. The actor related the same with the act of hope in his post's caption. Here is everything that you need to know about Anupam Kher’s recent photo on the photo-sharing platform.

Anupam Kher marks comeback after social media detox

Anupam Kher revealed to his fans about going on a social media break about two weeks ago. Recently, he marked his comeback on the photo-sharing platform with a fresh picture. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of a man carrying a basket over his head at the break of dawn. Moreover, Anupam Kher related the snap with hope.

The latest picture features the silhouette of a man, who is beginning his day by going for work. The photographer has captured a basket of the person’s head at the break of day. It looks as if the person is carrying the sun in his semicircle case. In the caption accompanying his social media post, Anupam Kher wrote, “Let’s carry HOPE ! ðŸ™”. Alongside the description, the actor also dropped a joined-hands emoticon. Check out Anupam Kher’s comeback post on Instagram:

Response to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Anupam Kher garnered more than 21, 300 likes and over 100 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor welcomed him back on Instagram. Meanwhile, various people expressed their excitement through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, folded-hands, sparkle, claps, and flower bouquets, to name a few. Here are some of the response to Anupam Kher’s recent post on Instagram:

Anupam Kher took a break from social media

Earlier, Anupam Kher went on a social media break. He took to Instagram and shared a picture stating that his account would remain temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance. In the caption, the actor mentioned that he would observe social media break for a few days. Check out his previous post on the photo-sharing platform:

