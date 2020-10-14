Anupam Kher Wraps Up 'The Last Show' With Satish Kaushik, Calls It 'enriching Experience'

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and his co-actor Satish Kaushik recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of their upcoming film The Last Show. The actor shared two pictures with different filters from the sets of the film where both the senior actor can be seen exuberating happiness as they get finishes the shooting. Apart from informing about the wrap-up, the actor penned a lengthy note on social media to express his happiness of working after a long break.

Anupam Kher wraps up The Last Show shooting in Bhopal

In the caption, Anupam wrote that working in the film was the most satisfying, energizing, and enriching experience for him. He further wrote that apart from the film, working and sharing the screen with his friend and “great actor” Satish Kaushik has been a humbling experience for him. At last, the Baby actor wrote that he is eagerly waiting to share the labour of love with the world sharing soon. The actor also informed in the caption that the picture is from the Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal where the two can be seen standing with folding arms while striking for a pose.

The actor who jetted of to Bhopal sometime back to commence shooting for the film had shared a video on social media while narrating his experience of shooting after a long time. The actor said in the video that he is feeling butterflies in his stomach along with nervousness after facing the camera. Further, the actor who arrived with his team at the shooting location to get some familiarity said in the clip, “I wrote a line yesterday that the size of the butterflies has increased as I have not faced the camera for like seven months. Also, I realized that whatever I shoot on a mobile phone is far more different and difficult when I face the camera.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher had earlier announced that he was ‘observing social media detox’ for the next few days. The actor shared a graphic to state he was ‘temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.’ After a short gap, the actor returned back to the social media with a beautiful post which indicted to spread hope in the society amid all the hustle and bustle happening all around on the social media.

