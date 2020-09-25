Anupam Kher Feels 'butterflies' As He Begins Shooting For His 517th Film 'The Last Show'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is in Bhopal currently to commence shooting for his upcoming film The Last Show, recently shared a video on social media while narrating his experience of shooting after a long time. The actor said in the video that he is feeling butterflies in his stomach along with nervousness after facing the camera.

Further, the actor who arrived with his team at the shooting location to get some familiarity said in the clip, “I wrote a line yesterday that the size of the butterflies has increased as I have not faced the camera for like seven months. Also, I realized that whatever I shoot on a mobile phone is far more different and difficult when I face the camera. There is excitement, curiosity in me as I am about to start my film, but more than that I am very nervous.” Adding, Anupam jokes and said, “I know an actor’s nervousness is an asset for the director and I very well know that my director is going to strive on it well. But, I am happy that we are shooting for an amazing concept and it’s the beginning of a new era for me as an actor.”

One day before we start the shoot of our film #TheLastShow my director @vivekagnihotri at the rehearsal, asks me what am I feeling! Here is my answer! We start tomorrow early morning! Your best wishes will help. By the way this is my 517th film!! 😬🙏😍 #MagicOfCinema #ActorLife pic.twitter.com/s507c2ffRN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 24, 2020

While captioning the beautiful video, the actor wrote that just a day before the shooting of his next film, the Last Show, the director of the film Vivek Agnihotri tries to ask Anupam about his feelings of resuming work. At last, Anupam ended the caption and wrote that this film is going to be his 517th one.

Sometime back, Anupam who is excited o resume work with his old colleague and dear friend Satish Kaushik took to his Instagram handle and posted multiple pictures of him with Satish Kaushik, director Vivek Agnihotri and other cast and crew of the movie. He expressed how the film is special to him. Anupam Kher mentioned that The Last Show will commence shooting on September 25, 2020. He wrote that he and Satish Kaushik has been working in the entertainment industry for nearly 45 years, but their upcoming project will have them as newcomers. Anupam also tagged the other cast and crew

