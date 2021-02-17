Anupam Kher Says 'make Yourself A Priority' With Self-portraits; Says 'It's Not Selfish'

On February 16, 2021, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring himself. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a faded smile while posing in front of various backgrounds. Sharing the picture, the actor tagged the place- Mumbai, Maharashtra and also shared a motivating quote in his caption. Take a look at his latest post.

Anupam Kher: 'Make yourself a priority'

In two pictures, Anupam can be seen wearing a black tee paired with a green jacket and grey pants., while in the other two pictures, he is in a white shirt with a long zipper jacket and black trousers. In one of his pictures, he can be seen donning a maroon shirt and black trousers. In his caption, Anupam wrote, “Make yourself a priority once in a while. It is not selfish. It is necessary!!” with smiling face emoticons.

Anupam Kher's photos attracted many likes and comments from his fans. Several of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Nice lines sir” with a red heart, while another one called him ‘handsome’ and dropped several clapping hands emoticons. A user commented, “Sir you are such an amazing human being… u look ravishing”. Another user wrote, “Evergreen” with several green hearts.

Anupam Kher is an active Instagram user as he often shares from his personal as well as professional life on social media. On the same day, the actor posted a series of videos he captured during his flight journey from Mumbai to Kolkata. In the video, a child can be seen crying and held by his mother, who is sitting in a seat ahead of Anupam’s. Anupam penned a long caption explaining the incident.

He wrote, “On my Mumbai-Kolkata flight this beautiful baby ‘#Arissa’ was crying. Her parents were trying their best to make her feel better”. “And then I took upon myself to change her tears into laughter. By the end of our journey we were best of friends”, he added. Anupam concluded the note as, “These videos and pics will tell you the whole story. Enjoy! Also I did take the permission of the parents to post them. So some of you can chill!”. Television actor Karanvir Bohra commented, “Some of you can chill. So true” with a laughing face and clapping hands emoticons.

Image Source: Anupam Kher's Instagram

