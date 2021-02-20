Prem Chopra Calls Anupam Kher 'an Iconic Actor', Engages In Fun Conversation With Him

On February 20, 2021, Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek of his conversation with veteran actor, Prem Chopra. The actor can be seen indulging in a candid conversation with his senior. In the video, Anupam can also be seen introducing Prem Chopra as the only actor who has used his ‘real name’ on the screen and has garnered much love and fame from it. In his caption, Anupam called Prem Chopra, ‘a legendary actor’ and expressed his gratitude.

Prem Chopra introduces himself in his signature style

Also read: Anupam Kher Shares New 'Mask Or No Mask' Video, Fans Praise The Creativity

The video clip begins with Anupam giving an introduction as he says, “Friends, today I am going to introduce such an inspirational personality, who has an amazing name… He is the only actor in the film industry who has used his original name in his movies and has gained fame from it, so much that it is still famous”. Further, Prem Chopra can be seen introducing himself in his signature style by delivering his popular dialogue from his 1973 flick titled, Bobby.

Also read: Anupam Kher Says 'make Yourself A Priority' With Self-portraits; Says 'It's Not Selfish'

In the video, the veteran actors can be seen bursting out in laughter and indulging in a fun conversation. The short video clip also shows Anupam thanking Prem Chopra to work in his film, and then saying that he was having a conversation with Prem about an American actor and director, Marlon Brando, who portrayed the role of Superman’s father in one of the superhero films.

Sharing the video clip, Anupam Kher penned, “Prem Naam hai Mera (Prem… Prem Chopra is my name). It was our pleasure to have one and only, the legendary ‘#PremChopra’ ji become part of our untitled film. His child like enthusiasm and towering presence was awe inspiring. Thank you Prem ji for your generosity and love. So much to learn from you. Jai Ho!”.

Also read: Anupam Kher's Mom Quips 'Maar Khaani Hai' As He Repeatedly Asks Her A Question; Watch

As soon as Anupam Kher's video clip was posted, many of their fans dropped red hearts and positive comments. A fan commented, “Legend!” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “So good to hear him” with a praying hands emoticon. A user commented, “Both are great actors” with a pair of clapping hands emoji and a praising hands emoticon. Another user commented, “As a child, I shook with fear to see Prem Chopra's movies on the big screen” with a praying hands emoticon.

Image Source: A still from Golmaal 3/ Anupam Kher's Instagram

Also read: Anupam Kher Has Witty Reply To Virender Sehwag's Tweet From IPL Auctions Featuring Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.