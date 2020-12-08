Anupam Kher Shares A Glimpse Of His Rendezvous With John Travolta; Says 'I Was Thrilled'

Anupam Kher has a different style when it comes to using social media. He shares beautiful glimpses of his life with a special caption each time. This time, he shared a picture in which he can be seen with the popular American artist, John Travolta. Let’s have a look at Anupam Kher’s photos and see how he described the picture and the story behind it.

Anupam Kher with John Travolta

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this picture from the time when he attended the IIFA Awards a while ago. In the picture, the Baby actor can be seen standing with John Travolta with a cute smile on their faces. While Anupam can be seen in a checkered shirt with a jacket on, Travolta was in an all-black suit with a white shirt.

In the caption, he shared details of the story behind this picture and stated that he met John Travolta at the IIFA held in Toronto. He added that since Indians know more about Hollywood actors and they are rarely aware of the work Indians do, it was nice to know that John was a great admirer of his movie Bend It Like Beckham.

Anupam Kher later added how John was happy to take a picture with him and stated how thrilled he was to get clicked with John. He also mentioned actor Anil Kapoor in his caption as he can be seen in the background and stated that this might be one of the only times when his friend Anil was in the background.

The fans too were thrilled to see Anupam Kher with John Travolta and took to the comment section to show how much they loved his recent post. All his fans showered hearts and flower emojis in the comments as they were excited to see the two actors together. Here’s how they reacted when they saw Anupam Kher with John Travolta on Instagram.

Anupam Kher's photos

As evident in Anupam Kher’s photos, the actor’s book was finally in the bookstores. He shared this news through his Instagram handle that his book named Your Best Day Is Today was in the stores and urged his fans to go and pick a copy. He also added how they could gift it to someone who they feel was bogged down by pandemic or the impact of lockdown and promised that it would be helpful.

