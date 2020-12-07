Anupam Kher Watches 'rough Cut' Of 'The Last Show', Says 'still Far From Final Film'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is in India currently for the launch of his third book 'Your Best Day is Today', recently shared a post while watching the rough cut of his upcoming film The Last Show. The actor shared pictures from the theatre where all the producers of the film including Satish Kaushik, Ashok Pandit, Vivek Agnihotri, Rumy Jafry, and many more were watching the rough cuts.

Anupam Kher unites with The Last Show producers

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen posing with the other producers in the theatres while maintaining social distancing inside the theatre. While captioning the post, Anupam wrote, “This evening, we all the producers together saw the rough cut of our film #TheLastShow !! We are still far from the final film but still, the heart is saying, "What's the matter, guys! It's fun! Jai Ho! "

The entire schedule and shooting of the film have been done in Bhopal in several forts and palaces. Anupam and Satish shot the entire film in the city and even shared pictures from the sets while expressing their happiness of shooting amid the pandemic and completing their “dream.”

In the caption, Anupam wrote that working in the film was the most satisfying, energizing, and enriching experience for him. He further wrote that apart from the film, working and sharing the screen with his friend and “great actor” Satish Kaushik has been a humbling experience for him. At last, the Baby actor wrote that he is eagerly waiting to share the labour of love with the world sharing soon. The actor also informed in the caption that the picture is from the Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal where the two can be seen standing with folding arms while striking a pose.

Meanwhile, Anupam is on cloud nine at the moment as his third book launched on December 6. He shared a picture of his book from the bookstore and wrote, “And my book #YourBestDayisToday is in bookstores. Please go and pick up your copy. You can gift it to someone who you feel is bogged down by the pandemic or the impact of the lockdown!! I promise it will help!!”

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Twitter)

