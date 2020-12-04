Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Video Of Surprising His Mother With Sudden Delhi Visit; Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who recently came back from New York to Delhi to meet his mother Dulari shared a throwback video while showcasing his mother’s reaction after seeing him. In the video, the actor can be seen surprising his uncle PL Kher and aunt Neelam along with his mother Dulari over her Delhi visit.

Anupam Kher's surprise for mother Dulari

The video starts with Anupam quietly walking up to the house with his friend Vijay Sehgal who was recording the reactions of the senior actor’s family. As soon as Anupam’s uncle sees him giving surprise, he was shocked long with his aunt. Suddenly, Dulari makes an entry where she was completely emotional after seeing her son and hugged him tightly.

After meeting her son Dulari said, “I am very angry with you, you just suddenly land in India without any prior notice. You could have informed me.” Anupam relaxes his mother and shows him his third book ‘Your Best Day is Today’ and showed Dulari her name on the book which left her teary-eyed.

Throwback video of Dulari! This is how I surprised mom, my chacha #PLKher ji & #ChachiNeelam when I suddenly landed up at their place in Delhi from NY. My mother after acknowledging my presence got angry with my friend #VijaySehgal who was shooting the Video. 🤣🤓#DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/cZD8gZC1R2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 3, 2020

Anupam while showing the book said, “I came specially to India to gift you this book and show you your name on the book.” At last, all posed together for a family picture while still getting angry at Anupam for surprisingly dropping by to meet his family.

Earlier, the actor ho shared some thoughtful quotes from his book, described the work as an attempt to reach out to everyone and share his personal experience revolving around ‘self-discovery’ and ‘willpower’ The veteran actor wasn’t behind to address the COVID-19 pandemic and related this scarce period to inculcate the feeling of optimism amongst his fans. While doing so, he also announced that the book launch will take place on Saturday, December 5.

The actor also released the trailer of his podcast Anupam Cares on December 3 that spoke volumes about his childhood days. In the trailer, Anupam narrated the highs and lows of his early career, and the lessons learned along the way. And with each episode, the listeners will also hear stories of unsung heroes from around the world that, despite being miles or generations apart, were learning the same lessons and living the same truths.

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

