Anupam Kher's Book 'Your Best Day Is Today' Is Now Available In Stores; Read More

Anupam Kher's book Your Best Day Is Today was launched on December 5. This is the third book written by Anupam Kher. In the book, he has expressed all the ups and downs had occurred in his life during the Covid-19 lockdown. He has also mentioned about the time when his mother and his brother were diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor has written two other books named Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly in 2019 and The Best Thing About You Is You! In 2011. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram to announce the availability of his new book in the stores.

Have a look at Anupam Kher's Instagram post -

In his caption, he shared pictures of a bookstore that had his book on display. He wrote that his book was available in bookstores. He also said that one can gift it to someone who was bogged down by pandemic or the impact of the lockdown. He further added that it would help. Fans and followers showed immense love for his post.

In his earlier post, the actor shared some of his thoughts from my book on his Instagram. He also added that one can preorder on Amazon and Flipkart. Before this, the actor presented his book to two doctors. He shared a picture of him sharing his book with the doctors and wrote that both played very important roles in the well-being of his family. He added that in the pandemic doctors and medical staff were the true heroes. In this post, he also mentioned that his self-help book would be out on December 5.

Anupam Kher has received two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He was seen in over 500 films in several languages and many plays. His well-known films are Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Saaransh and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge among others. He has also worked in international films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Caution and Silver Linings Playbook.

Anupam Kher is the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and also the National School of Drama in India. He has been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts by the Government of India. He was also appointed as the FTII chairman in 2017 and resigned in 2018 due to his work commitments.

