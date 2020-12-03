Anupam Kher shares trailer of podcast 'Anupam Cares,' reveals some childhood mischiefs

Anupam Kher who recently announced the launch of his podcast Anupam Cares on iHeart Radio shared the trailer of the podcast. The actor shared a post on Twitter and expressed his excitement of sharing a little sneak peek of his upcoming venture. In the trailer, the actor narrated some of the excerpts from his life.

Anupam Kher shares his podcast trailer

In the trailer, the actor spoke about his childhood mischief in the hills of Shimla. He narrated the highs and lows of his early career, and the lessons learned along the way. And with each episode, the listeners will also hear stories of unsung heroes from around the world that, despite being miles or generations apart, were learning the same lessons and living the same truths. “Today let me tell you a story of a boy Bittu who lived in Simla. For starters, he lived with 14 family members under one roof. Keeping to the superstitions my father would close his eyes while walking and would step on the faces, back, and stomach of the people who would come his way at night.”

Ladies & Gentlemen!! I cannot wait until Dec 7th to share my podcast #AnupamCares with you… so I’m giving you a little sneak peek TODAY! Listen to the trailer and subscribe! So you don’t miss the episodes. 😍😎 @iHeartPodcasts @iHeartRadio https://t.co/FX84B7R147 pic.twitter.com/ySf31gxKkN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 2, 2020

Apart from sharing his life excerpts, Anupam also shared some stories of mischief that he would do in his childhood with his friends which would sometimes annoy his family members. While captioning the post on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Ladies & Gentlemen!! I cannot wait until Dec 7th to share my podcast #AnupamCares with you… so I’m giving you a little sneak peek TODAY! Listen to the trailer and subscribe! So you don’t miss the episodes.”

Earlier, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram today on November 27, 2020, to share with his fans and followers the news of his upcoming podcast. The podcast titled Anupam Cares will be streaming on iHeart Radio and various other platforms from the 12th of December. The actor has shared the poster of the podcast along with a bunch of behind the scene pictures in his Instagram post and explained along with it that how 2020 has been a difficult year and he is bringing with his podcast a set of stories, that will be filled with hope, humour, and kindness.

While captioning the post, he wrote, “SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT; This year has been difficult, filled with obstacles and hardship. So, I made something for you. I searched for stories of humor and hope, kindness, and love. And then I poured them into my new podcast, #AnupamCares- Stories from my life and yours! I wanted to use my voice to lift your spirit. Because I needed a reminder that we still live in a beautiful world. And I wanted to remind you too. You bring tea. I'll bring stories. Let's smile together. #AnupamCares debuts Dec 7th. Come listen on iHeart, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Jai Ho!” (sic)

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

