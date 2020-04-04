Anupam Kher Takes Dig At Fictional Superheroes, Urges People To Light Diyas For Real Ones

The world is in the need of a superhero at the moment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The superheroes might be helping producers earn in billions, but can they come out of the screen and books and save the world like they are known to do? Anupam Kher raised this point and highlighted that the real superheroes were doctors and other medical workers, sanitation workers and police.

In a video shared on social media, Anupam Kher is heard saying, “I had gone to a Hindi medium school and in such schools the superheroes are rural, like those seen in Chanda Mama comics, Vikram Betaal or Hanuman, who would fly and lift objects. From our English medium friends, we’d come to know of Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman. And we have seen how in the times of crisis, superheroes come and save everyone.”

The veteran added, “Now, many series have been created, and there are so many characters, who even come together and in the blink of an eye, save everything. Where are all of them in real life? Are they only in books or films?”

“When we see films once all this (COVID-19) is over, we will laugh at all these stars,” he stated.

The 'A Wednesday' star continued, “Do you know who the real superheroes in today’s times are: doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police officials. When I see sanitation workers emerging out of the smoke they have sprayed around, I see a superhero in them.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizens to light a diya, candle, torch or mobile flashlights to showcase unity amid the COVID-19 fight. Kher felt that one should light a diya for these workers and hit back at all critics of the PM’s initiative, who state that the real problem lies elsewhere.

“On 5th, when we will light a diya, do it for them too and shut the mouth of all the cynics, who say the real problem was something else,” the actor concluded.

Conversations with myself: Today the definition of Super Heroes etc has changed. Our Super heroes or Super Heroines now will eternally be Medical Staff, Security & Police people and cleanliness department volunteers. I will salute them for the rest of my life!! Will you? 🙏🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/lJAvGU7GF7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 4, 2020

Numerous stars like Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, among others have come out in support of PM’s initiative. Meanwhile, despite the lockdown, that lasts till April 14, the number of active cases in India, has crossed over 2500. 68 persons have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

