Anupam Kher receives 'best gift' from Paulo Coelho as video tagging author prompts reply

Anupam Kher has been a man of many talents, and cannot be known only for his over-500-film career. Apart from roles as director, talk show host, owner of an acting institute and more in his career, a highlight has been the multiple books that he has come up with. His latest book Your Best Day is Today has also started with a bang, if a message from renowened author Paulo Coelho is anything to go by.

Anupam Kher’s chat with Paulo Coelho on Twitter

Anupam Kher recently shared a video where he was seen signing his book for the first time in a book store. While signing the book, there were copies of Paulo Coelho’s The Archer, beside the actor’s latest release. The veteran expressed his pride about being ‘in the company’ of The Alchemist writer.

Kher wrote that he was ‘thrilled’ to be in Coelho’s company, even though his signing was devoid of media flashlights and queues of bookworms, and also tagged the latter on Twitter.

I finally got to sign my book #TodayIsYourBestDay at a proper book store. Even though there were only two people in the store! Prem, who works in the shop and also who shot the video and I, the author! But I am in good company! Thrilled!! 😍🤓😎 #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai @paulocoelho pic.twitter.com/c0mzO5Mn36 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 13, 2020

It seems he did not expect a response, as got completely overwhelmed when Coelho congratulated ‘Sir’ and added, ‘The honor is mine.’

Congratulations, sir. The honor is mine — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) December 13, 2020

Responding to the message, Anupam Kher wrote, ‘what a reply’, and wrote that th econgratulatory from one of his ‘favourite and the greatest contemporary writers’ was the ‘best gift’ he could ever think of for writing.

And the GREAT @paulocoelho replies!! WHAT A REPLY!! This congratulatory note from one of my favourite and the greatest contemporary writers of our times is the best gifts I could get for writing #TodayIsYourBestDay! Thank you and Jai Ho Mr. Coehlo. 🙏🤓🙏 #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai https://t.co/8LZJQE5rWi — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 13, 2020

Anupam Kher on professional front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Anupam Kher recently completed the shooting of The Last Show. The veteran reunites with his close friend, veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik for the film. Kher also featured in the international series New Amsterdam earlier this year.

