Anupam Kher Thanks COVID-19 Doctors As He Visits Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

On December 14, 2020, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his visit at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The veteran actor thanked all the doctors and nurses for their selfless services towards humanity during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also presented his book title Your Best Day is Today. He penned a long caption as he shared the video.

Anupam Kher visits Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

In the video, Anupam can be seen wearing a dark grey shirt and black trousers. Adapting the new normal, Anupam can be seen wearing a black mask while everyone who attended the conference also wore disposable masks. The actor showed his gratitude to the COVID warriors and wrote, “On my gratitude drive it was humbling to meet the doctors and mostly nurses and say ‘#ThankYou’ to them for their selfless services towards humanity. Also presented them my book ‘#YourBestDayIsToday’, ‘#CovidWarriors’, ‘#Nurses’, ‘#Doctors’, ‘#Gratitude’”.

Many of his fans were quick enough to like the video and flooded the comments section with positivity. A user wrote, “Love You Anupam Sir. Keep Motivate Us” while another one wrote, “U r the best” with a red heart. A fan commented, “Great gesture sir” with praying hands emoji. Another fan commented, “Sir you are rocking… You are ROCK… We need your blessings” with several praying hands emoticon.

This is not the first time that the actor and a politician has shown his gratitude towards the COVID Warriors. On October 20, 2020, he took to his Twitter account and shared several pictures of himself with BMC staff. He wrote, “Thank you the doctors, medical staff and the workers of @mybmc for your selfless services to the city of Mumbai. Thank you also for visiting my place this morning for your awareness drive”.

The picture sees Anupam with the BMC workers posing with a placard which had several precautionary measures against Covid-19 written on it. Anupam wore a stole around his face while holding a placard which read, “No Mask No Entry’. Fans complimented the actor and dropped lovely comments. A user wrote, “Mind blowing sir. We need people like you to set example for the citizens of ‘#India’. Another one commented, “Sir, you are a gem of Cinema… I really adore you”.

