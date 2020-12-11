Anupam Kher Begins To Work On His 518th Project, Shares Excitement With New Post

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle in order to share that he is preparing for a new project. In the video that can be found below, one can see the makeup team that has been hired for the project at work. It could be seen that the team, who is responsible for transforming the veteran actor into his character in terms of facial features, apply a face mould on him.

Through the post, it would appear as if Anupam Kher is also trying to inspire his followers by trying to communicate that if one must grow, they must explore new horizons. The post, which is one of the many Anupam Kher's videos on Instagram, can be found below.

Here is the post for all to see

Anupam Kher's Instagram following, as of this writing, stands at around 4 million followers. Since the inception of his Instagram profile, the actor and his team have posted a total of 3,152 media artefacts. The number of posts on the Hotel Mumbai actor's Instagram handle seems to indicate that he and his social media team like to keep the fans and followers of the actor updated through regular posts. Anupam Kher is also the founder of which has now become one of the most well known acting institutes in India, which is called 'Actor Prepares'.

Anupam Kher's movies:

The list of Anupam Kher's movies is long and vast. Some of his most recent pieces of work are 2018's Hotel Mumbai, 2019's One Day, The Accidental Prime Minister, M.S Dhoni:The Untold Story and Baby, to name a few. The actor also likes to be a part of projects that are conceived and produced in the west and has appeared in many Hollywood productions. Some of those are Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick, Bride and Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham and even the Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Silver Linings Playbook. Kher was also seen essaying an important part in Netflix's Sense8.

