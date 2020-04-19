Anupam Kher Shares A Thoughtful Message On Twitter Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Anupam Kher shares words of wisdom on Twitter where he compared the poor and needy people who are mostly found outside the temples begging while the rich are found begging inside the temple.

Anupam is doing everything to spread positivity on the Internet these days with his thoughts and acts. The actor has also started his series Call People Who Make You Happy where he calls different people from the film industry whom he thinks are positive and will spread happiness.

ये मंदिर, मस्जिद, गुरूद्वारे और चर्च भी क्या ग़ज़ब की जगहें है...

यहाँ ग़रीब बाहर भीख माँगते हैं,

और अमीर अन्दर.... :) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 19, 2020

Amid such panic, Anupam shared some wise thoughts where he described the difference between the rich and poor in temples. The Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayegey actor took to his Twitter handle and shared that there he is surprised to find that these mosques, temples, gurudwaras are amazing places where a poor person can be seen begging outside whereas the rich are spotted doing the same inside.

'Profound'

The thought-provoking post has garnered 26.2k likes and 3k retweets within hours of uploading it on the micro-blogging site. Several fans of the actor bombarded the comment section with their takes on the thoughts. One of the users who were impressed by his thoughts called it profound. Another user from Delhi echoed similar sentiments and appreciated Anupam for his way of putting across his words in such a brilliant manner. A third user pointed out another difference between the two which is that the beggar sitting outside the temple is empty stomach while the one who is begging inside the temple has meals to savor on.

Profound — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) April 19, 2020

सर आपका अंदाज़ ए बयां भी कितना अच्छा है

Love you from Delhi .... — Kamal Chauhan (@kamalchauhan869) April 19, 2020

Kya kaha Saab Ji waah — shaik.moula (@MoulaArman) April 19, 2020

लाख पते की बात कही है सर जी 👌👌

अव्वल 👌👌 — Aniruddh Tiwari ✍ (@aniruddhti) April 19, 2020

Ek bhuke pet mngte h to ek bhre pet👌🙏🇮🇳 — Kanha Joshi (@shivamj123456) April 19, 2020

Sometime back Anupam Kher as a part of his series called up singing icon Lata Mangeshkar who has created a deep impact with her singing in the fraternity. Anupam called her a blessing to every Indian. He had a long conversation with her and in return to the interesting conversation, Anupam wrote that Lata Mangeskar gifted him with something he will cherish for lifelong and has created a memory for him. Describing the gift, Anupam wrote, "As a gift of a lifetime she sent me some videos. One of them is an original recording of one of my favorite songs about much needed #HopeAndBelief. Therapeutic!"

