Anupam Kher Shares THIS Unmissable Throwback Video Of Bradley Cooper; Watch

Anupam Kher sent all his fans into a frenzy as he recently shared a throwback video of Hollywood sensation Bradley Cooper chanting, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. Anupam Kher and Bradley Cooper had shared the screen space in the film, Silver Linings Playbook. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher also informed all his fans that Bradley Cooper who also happens to be a close friend of his shared this message on the occasion of the Indian premiere of Silver Linings Playbook.

Bradley Cooper leaves a lovely message for Anupam Kher on the Indian premiere of Silver Linings Playbook

The lovely video has Bradley Cooper looking dapper in a grey t-shirt. Bradley Cooper further can be seen telling that he wished that he could have been in India to catch the Indian premiere of Silver Linings Playbook. Bradley Cooper also leaves a sweet message for Anupam Kher when he tells that he loves him. Bradley Cooper then can be seen chanting, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' for his dear friend Anupam Kher which is surely the highlight of the entire video. Check out Bradley's message for Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher essayed the role of Bradley Cooper's therapist in the movie

The movie was reportedly a box office success wherein Anupam Kher's performance was also widely appreciated by the viewers. It also starred Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro in pivotal roles. The film narrated the story of a former teacher essayed by Bradley who tries to reconcile with his parents and ex-wife after being released from a mental institution. Anupam Kher played the role of his therapist in the movie. The movie was directed by David O Russell. Anupam Kher went on to share a close bond with Bradley Cooper as well as the rest of the cast of the movie.

