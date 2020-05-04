Anupam Kher Shares Meme Featuring His Brother Raju Kher On Life During Lockdown

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood actors are quarantining inside their houses. Veteran actor Anupam Kher is no different. He is currently spending time at his Mumbai house with his loved ones. The actor has been keeping his fans updated through his social media. He has recently shared a meme. Read on to know more details about it:

Anupam Kher shares a hilarious meme

Anupam Kher recently took to social media to share a meme featuring him and his brother, Raju Kher. The hilarious picture had both the brothers standing next to each other. The meme was a joke about how even a Sunday and Monday looks similar amid the coronavirus lockdown. The meme was about how people cannot differentiate between the various days of the week due to the quarantine.

Anupam Kher even took to the caption to laud the mind behind this hilarious attempt. He also revealed that he loved the creativity and humour behind this meme. For those unversed, Raju Kher and his brother, Anupam Kher look so similar to each other that people often get confused between the two.

Anupam Kher also revealed that this picture was from the prayer ceremony held after their father passed away. The pictures were from eight years back in 2012. Anupam Kher hilariously also added, “Tragedy can turn into humour someday. One has to just wait”. He reassured his fans that this period of sadness will pass away soon as well.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered. He played the role of a retired judge. The film also starred Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Anusmriti Sarkar. His role in the 2019 political flick, The Accidental Prime Minister was lauded by the critics and the audience.

